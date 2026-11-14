Breaking: Go Kyung-pyo Rear-Ends a Garbage Truck While Driving Drunk... Police Investigate

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] It has been confirmed that actor Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident while driving heavily intoxicated and is under police investigation.

According to a Yonhap News report on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo hit a garbage truck while driving his passenger car at around 3:30 a.m. that day in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul.

It was reported that a post-accident alcohol test found Go Kyung-pyo’s blood alcohol concentration to be at a level that would result in the revocation of his driver’s license.

Police are investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and what happened at the time.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.