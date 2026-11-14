“Moved to the UK,” Jang Yoon-ju Finally Succumbs to Homesickness... “Irritable and Depressed, With No Reaction Either”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Jang Yoon-ju opened up about the difficulties of life in the UK.

On the 14th, a video titled “Already in Her Third Month: A Review of Life in the UK With YOONJOUR, the Youngest Daughter Who Sometimes Runs Away and Comes Back, and Her Naturally Tough Husband” was posted on the “YOONJOUR Jang Yoon-ju” YouTube channel.

Jang Yoon-ju admitted, “I’ve been here for about three months, and October was a bit hard for me. The hardest part was English classes.” But her husband saw through her, saying that more than the difficulties of English classes, she wanted to work in Korea.

Jang then joked, “I think I’ll just go back to Seoul,” and asked, “I’m someone who gets a lot of joy from working. If I told you that you weren’t my number one priority, you’d be upset, right?” Her husband answered instead, “Your mind runs away and then comes back. It’s a little different when that happens. When it runs away, there’s no reaction. You seem depressed, but after a day, you’re fine.”

Jang also told her husband, “I’m sorry I’ve been blurting things out based on my emotions lately and getting irritable.”

Jang married designer Jung Seung-min, who is four years her junior, in 2015, and they have one daughter. She recently moved to the UK for her husband’s studies.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.