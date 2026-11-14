Im Chang-jung Belts Out an Operatic Rendition Barefaced in a 'Ridiculously Sheer' Top... ♥ Seo Ha-yan: 'How Could I Not Marry Him?'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Im Chang-jung showed off his exceptional singing skills and cheerful charm even at home, making his wife, Seo Ha-yan, laugh.

In the early hours of the 14th, Seo Ha-yan posted a video with the caption, “There’s never a dull moment living with the man of the house...”

The video showed Im Chang-jung spending time at home in comfortable clothes. Wearing a thin short-sleeved T-shirt and pajama pants, he belted out his hit song “Please Marry Me” in an operatic style, making people laugh.

Barefaced and dressed comfortably, he looked approachable, with a slight belly, but the mood changed as soon as the singing began.

Im Chang-jung put his signature vocal prowess to use, delivering the song in an operatic style, while Seo Ha-yan watched and showed her affection for her husband. Seo Ha-yan responded wittily, “A voice that makes it impossible not to marry him (feat. a sheer top).”

Im Chang-jung had been singing the song playfully in an operatic style, but soon returned to his usual singing style and belted out “Please Marry Me.” Even amid all the joking, he showed off his undiminished vocal prowess and demonstrated his credentials as a singer.

Seo Ha-yan also burst out laughing over her husband’s outfit. She said, “That ridiculously sheer T-shirt... I throw it away, and he comes home with another one,” but added, “the breadwinner of our family who always keeps us entertained.”

Seo Ha-yan’s warmhearted response—cheerfully accepting her husband’s quirky behavior while making no secret of her affection—added a heartwarming touch.

Meanwhile, Seo Ha-yan married Im Chang-jung, who is 18 years her senior, in 2017. The couple have two sons together, and Im Chang-jung is raising five sons in total, including the three he had with his former wife.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.