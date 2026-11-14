'Drunk Driving, Collision With a Garbage Truck': Will Go Kyung-pyo Be Cut Entirely? 'Hangout with Yoo' to 'The Village Barber' Hit by One Crisis After Another

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo's career has hit a red light after he caused a crash while driving heavily intoxicated.

Yonhap News reported on the 14th that Go Kyung-pyo was driving his passenger car in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, at around 3:30 a.m. that day when he crashed into a garbage truck.

The breathalyzer test found that Go Kyung-pyo's blood alcohol concentration was at a level that would result in license revocation, and police are investigating the details of the incident.

As a result, the variety shows he is appearing on, as well as those he is set to appear on, were suddenly thrown into turmoil. Go Kyung-pyo is currently appearing on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' and tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' and is also set to appear on tvN's 'The Village Barber' and TVING's 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends.' In particular, a teaser featuring Park Bo-gum and Go Kyung-pyo together drew considerable attention, leaving the production team of 'The Village Barber' in a difficult position ahead of its broadcast.

That's not all. Go Kyung-pyo is also scheduled to hold the fan meeting '2026 Go Kyung-pyo FANMEETING: NOW KYUNGPYO NIGHT' on November 21. He was set to meet fans through various segments, including talks, games, special stages and behind-the-scenes stories about his projects, but the drunk-driving crash is expected to deal a considerable blow to the fan meeting as well.

Meanwhile, Go Kyung-pyo made his debut in the 2010 KBS drama 'Jungle Fish 2' and rose to prominence through tvN's 'Reply 1988.' He later expanded his filmography with roles in 'Don't Dare to Dream,' 'Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday' and 'Undercover Miss Hong,' and also appeared on variety shows, but this drunk-driving crash has put the brakes on his career.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.