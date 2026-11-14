'Drunk Driving While Heavily Intoxicated': Go Kyung-pyo Says, 'Sorry to Those Affected; I Deeply Regret It'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo apologized for a drunk-driving accident.

On the 14th, his agency, CL& Company, said, "First, we deeply apologize to everyone harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. We also sincerely apologize to everyone who trusted and supported him for causing disappointment and concern."

The agency added, "Actor Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident early this morning when he collided with a street-cleaning truck while driving under the influence. A breathalyzer test confirmed that his blood alcohol concentration was at the level for license revocation. He has completed questioning by police and returned home, and is acknowledging his wrongdoing and deeply reflecting on it," and continued, "I take seriously the gravity of drunk driving and will humbly accept any penalties imposed going forward and fulfill my responsibilities, including helping those affected recover."

According to an earlier report by Yonhap News Agency, Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident at around 3:30 a.m. today (the 14th) when he was driving his car and collided with a street-cleaning truck in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul.

A breathalyzer test confirmed that Go Kyung-pyo's blood alcohol concentration was at the level for license revocation, and police are investigating the details of the incident.

◆ The full text of the official statement follows

Hello, this is CL& Company.

First, we deeply apologize to everyone harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. We also sincerely apologize to everyone who trusted and supported him for causing disappointment and concern.

Actor Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident early this morning when he collided with a street-cleaning truck while driving under the influence. A breathalyzer test confirmed that his blood alcohol concentration was at the level for license revocation. He has completed questioning by police and returned home, and is acknowledging his wrongdoing and deeply reflecting on it.

I take seriously the gravity of drunk driving and will humbly accept any penalties imposed going forward and fulfill my responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.

We, too, take this matter seriously and will exercise greater care in managing our actor to ensure that this does not happen again.

Once again, we bow our heads and apologize to everyone harmed in this accident and to everyone else.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.