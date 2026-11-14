Song Hye-kyo's Real Personality, Hidden Heartache... 'Gets Candid After Drinking, Then Cringes'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo opened up about her personality, saying she is overly conscious of what others think and repeatedly worries about things on her own.

On the 14th, a video titled “Retro Is Just an Excuse” was released on the web variety show “Pinggyego” on the YouTube channel “DdeunDdeun.”

In the video, actor Gong Yoo said that he and Song Hye-kyo have the same MBTI type, and the two talked about their personalities.

Gong Yoo asked Song Hye-kyo, “You don’t like yourself, do you? Do you like yourself? I do.” Song replied, “I hate MBTI and blood types. I’m type A and INFJ. I live such an exhausting life,” drawing laughter.

She went on to explain her personality in more detail. Song Hye-kyo confessed, “I can’t see something and pretend I don’t know. Even when I think, ‘Let’s pretend I didn’t notice’ and try to let it go, I end up calling and saying, ‘I don’t think this is right.’”

After hearing this, Gong Yoo summed up Song Hye-kyo’s tendencies: “Your thought process is complicated, and you worry a lot about things that don’t even need to happen. You think about too many possibilities at once.”

Song Hye-kyo agreed. She said, “I think so much about the other person and am so conscious of the people around me when I talk that sometimes I want to express myself without thinking. But I can’t really do that.”

She confessed that especially after expressing her feelings more honestly than usual after drinking, she ends up regretting it.

Song Hye-kyo said, “Sometimes, when I’ve had a drink, I feel good and get brave, so I express how I feel. But afterward, I cringe about it,” adding, “I wonder, ‘Did I say too much?’ or ‘Why did I say that?’”

She also spoke about how much she worries about others misunderstanding her. Song Hye-kyo confessed, “The other person might be doing just fine without giving it much thought, but I sit at home alone wondering, ‘Are they thinking this?’ or ‘Should I give them some time?’”

She explained that her desire to be considerate of the other person instead leads her to overthink things.

She said, “The other person has a different personality, so they might not want to talk right now, or they might not be able to respond to me because they’re busy with their own work, right? But then I let my imagination run wild. I wonder, ‘Is this friend avoiding my messages because they’re upset?’ and then think, ‘They’re probably just busy.’”

Song Hye-kyo’s candid confession drew attention: while she first tries to consider the other person’s perspective, she ends up worrying on her own.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo will star alongside Gong Yoo in the Netflix series “Tantara” (working title). Written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the series tells the story of people who were part of South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s. Song Hye-kyo will play Min-ja and is set to showcase a new side of her acting.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.