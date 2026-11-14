Sung Yu-ri's Husband Ahn Sung-hyun's Acquittal Upheld; Could He Get 69 Million Won in Compensation for 168 Days in Detention?

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Ahn Sung-hyun, a professional golfer and the husband of actress Sung Yu-ri, a former member of Fin.K.L, has had his acquittal on charges related to soliciting the listing of crypto assets and fraud upheld by the Supreme Court. He is now eligible to seek criminal compensation from the state for the time he previously spent in custody. The compensation could reportedly reach up to around 69 million won.

The Supreme Court of Korea’s Second Division, with Justice Oh Kyung-mi as the justice in charge, on the 12th upheld an appeals court ruling acquitting Ahn Sung-hyun, who had been indicted on charges of receiving money in breach of trust and violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (fraud). The court rejected the prosecution’s appeal.

Ahn was accused of accepting money and valuables after a businessman identified as Mr. A asked him, between September and November 2021, to help list two types of crypto assets on Bithumb. Prosecutors investigated the case on the belief that he had received 3 billion won in cash and luxury watches in exchange for the listing request. He was also charged with defrauding Mr. A of 2 billion won after approaching him under the pretext of investment and other matters.

Ahn, who was indicted without detention in September 2023, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at his first trial in December 2024 and taken into custody in the courtroom. But in February this year, the appeals court overturned the first-trial ruling and acquitted him of all charges.

The appeals court found Mr. A’s statement that 5 billion won had been paid in exchange for the listing request to lack credibility. It also found that there was no proof that the 3 billion won Ahn was alleged to have received had actually been delivered to Bithumb officials.

The court found that the 2 billion won could have been provided as investment funds. It also determined that Ahn had played a role closer to relaying requests related to the listing than to acting as an accomplice who directly received money and valuables. The court likewise concluded that the fraud charge was difficult to establish based solely on statements from people involved.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling making the acquittal final, attention is also turning to the possibility that Ahn could seek criminal compensation.

Ahn was detained on December 26, 2024, and released on bail on June 11, 2025. He spent a total of 168 days in custody, counting both the day he was detained and the day he was released.

Under the 2026 standards for criminal compensation payments, compensation ranges from a minimum of 82,560 won to a maximum of 412,800 won per day of detention. Applying the maximum rate to 168 days would bring the total to 69,350,400 won.

However, that amount is not automatically paid in full. After a criminal compensation claim is filed, the court determines the actual amount by weighing various circumstances, including the period of detention, financial losses and psychological harm.

Ahn made his professional golf debut in 2005 and served as a coach for the national golf team’s reserve squad from 2014 to 2018. He married Sung Yu-ri in 2017, and the couple are raising twin daughters.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.