Go Kyung-pyo Drove Drunk With a 0.150% BAC, at License-Revocation Level

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Go Kyung-pyo was confirmed to have caused a traffic accident while driving in a heavily intoxicated state. His blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was 0.150%, far above the threshold for revoking a driver’s license.

According to the Mapo Police Station in Seoul and other sources, Go Kyung-pyo collided with a street-cleaning truck on the road while driving his car in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, at around 3:30 a.m. that day, the 14th.

A police test for alcohol showed Go Kyung-pyo’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.150%, far exceeding the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. Investigators found that no one else was in the car at the time of the accident.

Go Kyung-pyo went home after being tested for alcohol at the scene. Police plan to call him in soon to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident and the conditions under which he was driving.

His agency, CLN Company, acknowledged the accident and apologized in an official statement issued that day.

The agency said, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed by the drunk-driving accident,” and also bowed its head for disappointing and worrying fans who had trusted and supported the actor.

The agency went on to explain that Go Kyung-pyo had been driving after drinking early that morning when he collided with a street-cleaning truck, and that a test confirmed his blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license revocation.

The agency also said that Go Kyung-pyo acknowledges his wrongdoing and is remorseful, and that he would not evade the upcoming police investigation or legal consequences and would fulfill his responsibilities, including taking the necessary steps to make amends for the harm caused.

The agency said it also takes the incident seriously and would strengthen its management and oversight of its actors to prevent a recurrence.

Police plan to conduct further questioning of Go Kyung-pyo to establish the specific circumstances of the accident.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.