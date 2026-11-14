‘Jasson♥’ Hong Hyun-hee’s In-Laws Face Serious Theft Problem... ‘They Even Keep Perilla Seeds in the Car’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Hong Hyun-hee expressed both sadness and disbelief over repeated thefts at her in-laws’ home.

On the 13th, a video titled ‘A Wedding Anniversary Date with Mom Instead of Jasson’ was posted on the YouTube channel Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson’s Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee went on a cozy date with her mother-in-law, who looks just like her husband, while he was away on an overseas trip. As they ate together, Hong began, “It’s something that’s sad if you look at it as sad and funny if you look at it as funny, but my father-in-law carries perilla seeds around in his car because he’s afraid a thief might steal them.”

Hong burst out laughing, feeling both sorry for her father-in-law and bewildered by the story that he always takes the harvested perilla seeds with him for fear they’ll be stolen. Her mother-in-law shared her frustration, too: “We keep them in the car so the thief won’t take them. They’re supposed to be dried in the sun, though.”

This is not the first time her in-laws have been victims of theft. In a video released on the 16th of last month, Hong had asked her father-in-law whether the thief had been caught recently. At the time, Jasson said, “Thieves keep coming into the field,” and revealed that even basic supplies such as ramen and coffee stored in the farm hut were disappearing.

The details of the thefts shared by her mother-in-law were even more shocking. Although the area is dark at night, making it difficult even to take crops from the field, CCTV equipment installed inside the farm hut had recently disappeared without a trace.

Jasson also explained the culprit’s elaborate methods. After realizing the CCTV was operating, the culprit turned off the power by lowering the circuit breaker, went up to the second floor of the farm hut, and removed the entire main unit, including the storage device. Jasson reacted angrily to the fact that this was a meticulously planned crime, not a simple theft driven by need.

The thefts were not limited to the farm hut. His parents said, “In the spring, they even broke down the front door to get in, and we had to put the door back on,” leaving viewers shocked.

As the thefts continued one after another, Jasson even suggested, “Let’s lie in wait,” so he could catch the culprit himself. Hong, too, said it was hard to understand and cautiously speculated that someone they knew might be responsible: “Since they take things as soon as we restock them, it seems like it could be someone close to us.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.