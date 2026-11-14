THE BOYZ's Eric to Hold First Solo Fan Meeting in Korea Today (14th): “A Proposal for Fans”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Eric of the group THE BOYZ has proven his immense popularity by selling out his first solo fan meeting in Korea since his debut.

Eric will hold his 2026 solo fan meeting, “Boys Over Sohn Youngjae,” in two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today (the 14th) at the Grand Theater of the Donghae Culture and Arts Center at Kwangwoon University in Nowon District, Seoul.

This fan meeting marks the first time Eric will meet his fandom, THE B, in Korea as a solo artist. Inspired by the drama “Boys Over Flowers,” which he has long enjoyed watching, Eric chose “Boys Over Sohn Youngjae,” featuring his real name, as the main concept.

The show sold out every seat for both performances as soon as ticket sales opened, demonstrating the fans’ keen interest. In return for their support, Eric has prepared a diverse set list, from special stages to performances fans have been eager to see.

In addition to the performances, there will be a talk segment where fans can hear Eric speak candidly and an interactive segment that lets them connect with him up close. An event that presents the moment he shares his feelings with fans as a proposal will also make for an enjoyable time.

Eric will bring his November project “THE B Festa” (The Baby Pink Code: THE B Festa by ERIC) to a close with this fan meeting. Earlier, from the 7th through the 13th, he successfully held his first solo photo exhibition since debut, “Baby Pink Letter Exhibition,” on the second floor of CCCS (CCCS Hannam) in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul.

Eric, the youngest member of THE BOYZ, has developed his musical abilities through his outstanding dancing, rap-making and participation in songwriting. As a radio DJ, he won the Rookie Award in the radio category at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards. Since recently signing an exclusive contract with GRID Entertainment, he has kept busy with fan meetings in three regions of Greater China and an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, followed by his photo exhibition and fan meeting in Korea.

Meanwhile, Eric’s 2026 solo fan meeting, “Boys Over Sohn Youngjae,” will take place today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Grand Theater of the Donghae Culture and Arts Center at Kwangwoon University.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.