Ryu Phillip Has Changed After Ending His Separation From Mina, His Beloved Wife, 17 Years His Senior... “A Younger Man for His Wife”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Ryu Phillip showed his sweet side as a husband, stepping into the kitchen to cook for his wife, Mina.

On the 13th, Ryu Phillip posted a video on his social media along with the message, “I’ll become a younger husband who cooks for my busy wife.”

In the video, Ryu Phillip appeared in the kitchen with tousled hair, looking as if he had just woken up. Dressed comfortably, he focused on cooking rather than putting on an apron, taking on the challenge of making the meat sauce his wife, Mina, likes.

“Making the meat sauce my wife goes crazy for. It’s super easy, so give it a try,” Ryu Phillip said as he walked viewers through the cooking process himself. His careful preparation of a meal for his wife offered a glimpse of his affectionate side as a husband.

Recently, Ryu Phillip left Korea and stayed in the United States to shake off feelings of lethargy and depression, stress, and other difficulties. He had chosen what was called a “separation,” spending some time apart from his wife, Mina, and taking time for himself.

At the time, he also shared updates on his life by posting glimpses of his daily routine in the United States, including exercising and working part-time.

Since returning to Korea, Ryu Phillip has once again been sharing affectionate moments from everyday life with Mina. This time, he drew attention by sharing an update that showed him looking much brighter and even preparing a meal himself for his wife.

Mina and Ryu Phillip married in 2018. The couple overcame a 17-year age gap and have continued to share glimpses of their everyday lives and connect with the public since their marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.