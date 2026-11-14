Baek Ji-young, What Are Her Daughter’s Grades Like at a School With ‘30 Million Won in Annual Tuition’?... ‘You Got One Right Back Then; You’re Doing Well’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young offered warm encouragement to her daughter, who was disappointed by her test results.

On the 14th, a video titled ‘What Meat Did Baek Ji-young Try for the First Time in Her Life at a Meal After Being Invited to Mongolia—and Love?’ was released on her YouTube channel, ‘Baek Ji-young Baek Z Young.’

That day, Baek Ji-young visited Mongolia for a performance. As she was enjoying a meal of local food, she received a call from Jung Suk-won and let out a hollow laugh, saying, “If you got 8 out of 30 questions right, would that be 70 points?” They were talking about Vicky’s test.

Baek Ji-young then spoke with Vicky on the phone and said, “It’s okay, Vicky. You did well. You really did well.” The staff remarked, “She’s such a positive mom.”

Baek Ji-young continued to encourage Vicky, saying, “But, Vicky, think about it. The first time you took a test, you got one right, remember? You’re doing better and better, so don’t pay attention to other people.”

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married actor Jung Suk-won, who is nine years her junior, in 2013, and they have a daughter, Vicky. Vicky attends an international school with annual tuition of about 30 million won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.