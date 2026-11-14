Go Kyung-pyo Crashes Into Garbage Truck While Heavily Intoxicated... 'Hangout with Yoo' Moves Swiftly to Distance Itself That Day: 'Edit as Much as Possible'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash dealt a direct blow to the variety show he was appearing on and his upcoming fan meeting.

On the 14th, MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo issued an official statement saying, “We plan to edit Go Kyung-pyo’s segments as much as possible before airing the show, so as not to make viewers uncomfortable.” Less than a day after news of the drunk-driving crash became public, the broadcaster appeared to be moving swiftly to distance itself.

Go Kyung-pyo recently drew attention when he appeared masked as “Sleepless in Seattle” in Hangout with Yoo’s “’95 Seoul Song Festival” special. Before his identity was revealed on the broadcast on the 7th, a video of him singing Kim Hyun-sik’s “My Love by My Side” on the preliminary stage surpassed 2 million views. His deeply expressive vocals had won him a great deal of love from viewers.

However, the warm praise quickly evaporated. At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car after drinking on a road near Donggyo-dong in Seoul’s Mapo District when he collided with a garbage truck. His blood alcohol concentration, measured at the scene, was reportedly at a level that would result in license revocation.

His agency, CLN Company, also issued an apology that day. The agency said, “Go Kyung-pyo returned home after being questioned by police, has acknowledged his wrongdoing and is deeply remorseful,” adding, “We take the seriousness of the matter very seriously. We will accept any future penalties and do our utmost to make amends for the harm caused and fulfill our responsibilities.”

Go Kyung-pyo’s own misstep has put the broadcasting and live-performance industries on high alert. With Hangout with Yoo deciding to edit him out entirely, the production team of tvN’s new variety show The Village Barber 2, set to premiere on the 29th, has also been left in a difficult position. Go joined the cast as a new member, alongside Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi, to run a hair salon in Tongyeong. But with a major setback hitting just 15 days before the premiere, the team is now weighing whether to edit him out.

His commitment to his fans is also now in doubt. Go Kyung-pyo was due to hold a solo fan meeting at Seongam Art Hall in Seoul on the 21st, just a week away, but the prevailing view is that the drunk-driving scandal has made it virtually impossible to hold the event as planned.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.