The 'World's Best' Lee Sedol Is Now Unemployed... His Mother Shares Her Heartache: 'A Parent's Feelings Are Impossible to Put Into Words'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As Lee Sedol continues his bold challenges, from working as a tiler to high-intensity physical training, after leaving the Go board, his mother's tender feelings about her son were revealed, moving viewers.

The fourth episode of the KBS2 variety show 'Unemployed Lee Sedol' (directed by Lee Myeong-seop), which aired on the 13th, showed Lee taking on new challenges, including tile work, high-intensity physical training, and a new endeavor on his hometown island of Bigeumdo.

That day, an honest interview with Lee's mother, Park Yang-rye, about his recent challenges captured viewers' attention. “Once Sedol decided to do something, he saw it through to the end,” she said, recalling, “There are no words to express how parents feel. I really loved seeing him become the world's top Go player and compete in international tournaments.” But now he has stepped down from his position as a Go champion and is unemployed. And as she watched him take on demanding physical work, first as a rope worker and now as a tiler, her feelings were a mix of support and concern. “I support him in wanting to quit Go and take up something new. But seeing him do it in person, I think, ‘So this is how it’s done,’ and then I realize that laying tiles takes a lot of strength, which makes me worry,” she said. Even so, she expressed her steadfast support for her son, saying, “If he wants to step up and do it himself, shouldn’t we support him wholeheartedly?” Her deep feelings as a mother moved viewers.

With his mother's concerns behind him, Lee took on tile work at a 70-pyeong construction site in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province. He carried tiles weighing over 32 kg and learned how to apply primer and use a laser level. While mixing more than 20 kg of adhesive with water, he was startled by the powerful mixer’s recoil. He also struggled with unfamiliar technical terms and work methods, admitting, “I felt like I was listening to an alien language.”

When his hands would not do what he wanted during tile-cutting and installation practice, Lee candidly described how it felt to be a beginner: “What you imagine and what it’s actually like to try are worlds apart. I never imagined I’d be floundering like this. I really felt how frustrating it was.” But he settled into the job, taking on coffee runs as the youngest helper and listening closely to advice from the more experienced tradespeople and other helpers. His mentors encouraged him, saying, “If you’re already at this level right from the start, that’s tremendous progress,” and he showed promise.

Lee went further, enrolling in a training academy and practicing late into the night despite his busy schedule as he prepared for the tile technician certification exam. During the test, he spent longer than expected getting the surface level, working hard despite his nerves, but unfortunately fell short of passing. Still, he gave it his all to the end and showed his passion. Lee vowed, “I’ll make up for this disappointment by trying again,” leaving viewers eager to see what he does next.

Lee later took on high-intensity physical training at a gym run by UFC legend Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). Having said he was a longtime fan of Jung, he worked through crocodile-walk stretches, an air bike dubbed the 'Devil's Pedal,' exercises with an 18 kg weighted ball, and prone jumps. Lee then promised Jung that he would do 50 burpees every day for a month, and kept exercising in all kinds of places, including on the beach. Watching him, Jang Do-yeon exclaimed, “He’s a model student. I should learn from him,” adding, “He has no excuses.”

Lee's challenges continued on his hometown island of Bigeumdo. Wanting to use the skills he had learned to help his hometown, he decided to renovate the old village hall. Actors Han Sang-jin and Choi Daniel, who had teamed up with Lee in Busan when he took on rope work, also lent a hand.

Before renovating the village hall, Lee and the others visited Cheonsa Bridge, which connects 1,004 islands in Sinan County, and took part in a safety inspection experience. They were attempting an extreme mission: inspecting the bridge's main cables at an altitude of 151 meters above sea level, nearly three times the 50-meter height at KBS Busan Regional Headquarters in a previous challenge. Han Sang-jin and Choi Daniel had expected to take part in a yacht-cleaning experience, but were startled to learn they would be conducting a safety inspection at a dizzying height. Han's startled question, “Where are we climbing?” made everyone laugh and left viewers curious about their next challenge.

Meanwhile, 'Unemployed Lee Sedol' airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.