EXID's Hyelin Records Monthly Sales of 140 Million Won, but Ends Up Glassy-Eyed... "Everyday Life Is a Workout"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hyelin, a member of EXID, shared an amusing glimpse of her daily life after transforming into a taco shop owner and taking on demanding work.

On the 14th, Hyelin posted a video of herself working at the shop, along with the caption, “Everyday life is a workout. Managing the owner's stamina is essential.”

In the video, Hyelin was constantly on the move and focused on her work, leaving her with no need to go to a gym separately. She hoisted a huge pot as big as she was and showed off her exceptional strength by easily carrying a heavy container full of alcohol and two chairs.

After finishing a busy stretch of work, she wore a dazed expression, as if her energy had run out, giving a sense of just how demanding the work was.

Hyelin previously announced a fresh start as a food-service entrepreneur when she opened a taco restaurant last March. She later appeared on a YouTube channel and candidly revealed that “average monthly sales are around 140 million won, while net profit after deducting all expenses is about 40 million won,” attracting considerable attention.

Hyelin is currently leading a hectic life as she juggles her main career and business. Emphasizing that she has not quit group activities, she continues to work with EXID while expanding her activities to include DJing and musical theater performances, keeping busy on multiple fronts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.