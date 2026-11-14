'52-Year-Old' Joo Jin-mo to Become a Father... Min Hye-yeon, 11 Years Younger, Is 3 Months Pregnant

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Joo Jin-mo and his wife, family medicine specialist Min Hye-yeon, are set to become parents seven years after getting married.

MyDaily reported on the 14th that Min Hye-yeon, 41, had entered her third month of pregnancy. As she is still in the early stages of pregnancy, she is taking particular care of her health. The couple are also said to be sharing their joy at welcoming a new family member.

Joo Jin-mo’s agency, KHS Agency, also confirmed the pregnancy that day. The agency said it was cautious about sharing specific details this early in the pregnancy, but asked for plenty of congratulations and support for the happy news.

The couple, who married in June 2019, will welcome their first child after about seven years of marriage.

The couple previously appeared together on the YouTube channel ‘Nodap Golf’ last month and shared updates about their lives. At the time, Min Hye-yeon said that although she usually enjoyed playing golf at least two or three times a week, she had recently been cutting back because something special had happened in her family. The change in her family that she mentioned then is drawing attention as it coincides with the pregnancy news.

Joo Jin-mo made his debut in show business in 1999 through the film ‘Dance Dance.’ He went on to appear in a variety of works, including the films ‘Happy End,’ ‘200 Pounds Beauty’ and ‘A Frozen Flower,’ as well as the dramas ‘Fashion 70s,’ ‘Empress Ki’ and ‘Bad Guys: Vile City.’ He has been less active in acting since the 2019 drama ‘Big Issue,’ and has recently been connecting with the public through YouTube content and other platforms.

Min Hye-yeon graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine and is a board-certified family medicine specialist. Alongside appearing on television programs, she runs the YouTube channel ‘Dr. Hye-yeon,’ where she shares medical and health-related content.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.