‘Park Wi♥’ Song Ji-eun Has Completely Disappeared From TV?.. Producers Say ‘No Plans for Her to Leave’

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Rumors that singer Song Ji-eun, formerly of the group Secret, would leave the show have been confirmed to be false.

The production team of CBS current affairs and culture program “Refresh My Soul” told SPOTV NEWS on the 14th, regarding Song Ji-eun’s future appearances, “There are currently no plans for her to leave.”

Song Ji-eun had appeared regularly on the program, but she had not been seen for nearly four weeks since the broadcast on the 19th of last month. As of the 14th, her absence from the program had reached 26 days, further fueling viewers’ curiosity.

In particular, Song Ji-eun continued her broadcasting activities even after a CCTV-related controversy involving her husband, Park Wi, emerged last August. She appeared on the program several times in September and October as well, including on August 24 and 31, continuing her activities as before.

But the situation changed recently as the intervals between her appearances grew longer. While Song Ji-eun was away, singers An Su-ji and Yeoniel took turns appearing and filled her place.

In light of these changes, some speculated that Song Ji-eun had reduced her broadcasting activities because of the various controversies that had recently emerged. There was also speculation that she might leave the program entirely.

However, the production team directly dismissed the rumors of her departure, confirming that Song Ji-eun’s appearances on the program had not ended.

Meanwhile, Song Ji-eun married YouTuber Park Wi in 2024. The couple have shared their married life and daily routines on YouTube, and drew attention by appearing together on the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.