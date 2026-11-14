'Drunk Driving' Go Kyung-pyo: “Can Drink 4–5 Bottles, the Type to Get Into Accidents After Drinking”... Drinking Habits Unearthed

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo is drawing renewed attention after an interview in which he discussed how much he can drink resurfaced amid the controversy over his drunk driving.

According to a Yonhap News report on the 14th, Go was driving his car at around 3:30 a.m. that day in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he crashed into a street-cleaning truck. A breathalyzer test showed that his blood alcohol level was high enough to warrant revocation of his license, and police are investigating the details of the incident.

Go’s agency later issued an apology, saying, “First, we offer our deepest apologies to those who were harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident. Early this morning, he crashed into a street-cleaning truck while driving under the influence, and a breathalyzer test confirmed that his blood alcohol level was at a level warranting license revocation.”

Go Kyung-pyo’s future activities are also facing uncertainty. Not only his current variety shows but also the upcoming programs he is scheduled to appear in—tvN’s “The Village Barber 2” and TVING’s “The Great Escape: Urban Legends”—are expected to air with his footage edited. His upcoming schedule, including a fan meeting and future projects, is also expected to be inevitably disrupted.

Meanwhile, an old interview with Go Kyung-pyo has also come back into the spotlight. In an interview in 2015, when he attended the 68th Cannes Film Festival for the film “Coin Locker Girl,” he said he could drink four to five bottles. He also said, “My real personality is on the wild side,” and added, “I’m the type to cause trouble for inanimate objects when I drink.”

Go Kyung-pyo debuted in 2010 in the KBS drama “Jungle Fish 2” and rose to fame through the tvN drama “Reply 1988.” He later expanded his filmography with roles in “Don’t Dare to Dream,” “Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat,” and “Undercover Miss Hong,” and also appeared on variety shows, but this drunk-driving accident has put the brakes on his activities.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.