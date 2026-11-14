Go Kyung-pyo Fallout Hits 'Hangout with Yoo'; Kim Hee-sun Appears, Wowing With the 'Desk-Pad Goddess' Looks of the Star in Her 50s

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Haha couldn't hide their excitement at the arrival of actress Kim Hee-sun, the original 'desk-pad goddess.'

The MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo, airing on the 14th, will feature PD Yoo Jae-suk and writers Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae meeting actress Kim Hee-sun, a '90s icon, to recruit an MC for the '95 Seoul Music Festival. The show is directed by Kim Jin-yong, Kim Ki-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Park Eun-jin, and Kim Yeon-hong, and written by Noh Min-seon.

In the released photos, Heo Kyung-hwan is sweating profusely, unable to contain his excitement as he comes face to face with Kim Hee-sun, his middle-school 'desk-pad crush.' Haha teases him for looking as if he were the only one in a steam room, saying, "I liked Kim Hee-sun too, but I didn't sweat that much," prompting laughter.

Heo Kyung-hwan then gazes at Kim Hee-sun wistfully and brings up old memories, asking, "You remember me, right?" The story behind the memory that made him sweat so much piques curiosity.

Joo Woo-jae also confesses that he was a fan of Kim Hee-sun when he was in elementary school. Haha even boldly claims, "We made you famous!" Seeing them get carried away and completely forget about the casting, Yoo Jae-suk snaps, "Are you having a fan meeting here?"

Yoo Jae-suk also shares a story about how Kim Hee-sun, despite being busy in the 1990s, seemed to be everywhere, going out and about. He reveals, "She really had great stamina, I'm telling you! I was amazed," prompting interest in what the story might be.

The meeting with '90s icon Kim Hee-sun can be seen on MBC's Hangout with Yoo, airing Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m.

oyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.