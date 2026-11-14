Musical Theater Couple Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah Tie the Knot at a Church Today

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Bae Na-ra and musical theater actor Han Jae-ah are getting married.

Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah will exchange vows at a wedding Mass on the 14th at a Catholic church in Oksu-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul. The ceremony is scheduled to be held privately, with only family members from both sides and close acquaintances in attendance.

The two first met through the 2019 musical Grease. They grew closer while appearing in the same production, began dating, and officially confirmed their relationship in January this year. Now, about 10 months later, their relationship is culminating in marriage.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Bae Na-ra personally announced his upcoming marriage by sharing a handwritten letter on his personal account.

At the time, Bae said he had met someone he wanted to spend his life with and that they had decided to share the life ahead, sharing each other’s joys and hardships and relying on one another. He also said he intended to show himself to be responsible not only in his work as an actor but also as the head of a family.

Han Jae-ah also shared the news of the marriage through a personal account that same day. Han said they had decided to spend the time ahead together, supporting one another, and added a commitment to continue working diligently on each project as an actor.

Born in 1991, Bae Na-ra made his debut in the 2013 musical Promise. He has since appeared in stage productions including Thrill Me and The Hymn of Death, and continued acting in dramas such as D.P., Evilive, Weak Hero Class 2, Would You Marry Me?, and The Manipulated. In particular, he became known to the public after appearing on the MBC variety show I Live Alone and sharing glimpses of his everyday life.

Born in 1992, Han Jae-ah made a debut in the 2017 musical Hamlet: Alive. Since then, appearances in numerous productions, including Maybe Happy Ending, Brontë, West Side Story, and Kinky Boots, have helped establish Han as a musical theater performer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.