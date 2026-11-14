Jo Jung-suk Says Filming With Gummy ♥ Was Uncomfortable... “She Talks About Things I Don’t Want to Open Up About”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Jo Jung-suk shared an anecdote about being taken aback by a revelation from his wife, Gummy.

A video titled “What Should I Do With You? | Jo Jung-suk and Shin Min-a Reunite After 12 Years, and a Chat With Actress Lee Bong-ryun, the Third Older Sister” was released on the YouTube channel “Channel Jo Jung Seok” on the 13th.

That day, Jo Jung-suk asked Shin Min-a and Lee Bong-ryun, “What do you think it would be like to work on the same project as your husbands?” When Shin Min-a replied, “I think it would be uncomfortable,” Jo Jung-suk said, “Gummy appeared in one of my videos once, and it was really uncomfortable,” prompting laughter.

He went on, “She’d bring up things I didn’t want to make public. She’d say, ‘Why are you talking about Jo Yong-seok?’ When I was little, my mom called me Jo Yong-seok at home. My dad registered me as Jo Jung-suk. Jo Yong-seok was something no one knew about—only my family knew,” he grumbled, prompting laughter once again.

Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.