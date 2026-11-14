'Lee Yoon-mi♥' Joo Young-hoon Reunites With an Ex-Girlfriend as Fellow School Parents... 'My Daughter and Her Son Were Paired Up'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Composer and TV personality Joo Young-hoon revealed not only that his daughter had found out about his past dating history, but also that he had reunited with an ex-girlfriend as fellow parents.

On the 13th, a video titled 'The Day of Getting Grilled While Eating with Joo Young-hoon × Yoon Jung-soo' was released on the YouTube channel 'Lee Seon-jeong's Seonjeonghagi.'

Joo Young-hoon explained that his daughter had found out about his past dating history, saying, "These days, old shows are being dug up on YouTube. So my eldest daughter asked me who I used to date."

He continued, "People who were active back then have gotten older, so now we all meet as parents of schoolchildren. We got married around the same time, so we meet as fellow parents. My daughter and that family's son ended up being paired up." Lee Seon-jeong, guessing which of Joo Young-hoon's ex-girlfriends he had reunited with, burst out laughing and said, "I know who it is." Yoon Jung-soo was astonished by the incredible coincidence, exclaiming, "What kind of twist of fate is that?"

Meanwhile, Joo Young-hoon married actress Lee Yoon-mi, who was 12 years his junior, in 2006, and they have three daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.