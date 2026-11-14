Go Kyung-pyo, Who Once Declared 'No Drunk Driving,' Is Himself Involved in a Traffic Accident

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Go Kyung-pyo has come under fire over a drunk-driving accident, bringing renewed attention to his past work as a traffic accident prevention ambassador, when he stressed the need to eradicate drunk driving.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. His blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was above the threshold for license revocation. It was determined that no one else was riding in the car with him.

Police who administered a breath test at the scene allowed Go to return home. They plan to summon him later to establish the specific circumstances of the accident.

His agency, Ciel N Company, issued an official apology regarding the accident. The company said Go acknowledges that his actions were wrong and is reflecting on them, and that he will fully cooperate with the police investigation and any ensuing measures and take the necessary steps to help those affected recover.

After the accident came to light, Go’s past work as an ambassador also drew renewed attention. In 2023, he was appointed a traffic accident prevention ambassador for the Korea Road Traffic Authority (KoROAD) and took part in activities highlighting the importance of safe driving.

In a promotional video released at the time, Go emphasized the dangers of drunk driving and speeding, saying, “Everyone, don’t drink and drive. Don’t speed, either. I hope you’ll drive considerately and safely.” He urged drivers to obey traffic laws and drive safely.

The incident is also expected to inevitably affect the entertainment industry and television programs. Go is currently a regular cast member on the variety show “Sixth Sense: B-Side.” He was also scheduled to appear on “The Village Barber 2,” set to premiere on the 29th, and on the OTT variety show “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” due out next month. Attention is now focused on how the incident may affect his future appearance schedule and the production of the programs.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.