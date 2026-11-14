‘DUI’ Go Kyung-pyo, CCTV Footage Released... Sanitation Worker Follows Him, Then He Checks the Car

Photo: Sportschosun database; Yonhap News TV broadcast footage

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] CCTV footage from the scene has been released after actor Go Kyung-pyo caused a crash while driving drunk and heavily intoxicated.

According to CCTV footage released by Yonhap News TV on the 14th, showing the moments after Go Kyung-pyo’s crash, a sanitation worker followed him after he caused the accident. Go then got out of the driver’s seat, walked around the car once, and spoke with his passenger. After police arrived at the scene, he took a breathalyzer test and was allowed to go home.

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo crashed his car into a cleaning truck while driving in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.150%, nearly twice the 0.08% level for license revocation.

Screenshot from Yonhap News TV

Go Kyung-pyo’s agency later issued an apology, saying, “First, we offer our deepest apologies to those who were harmed by actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident. Early this morning, he caused an accident by colliding with a cleaning truck while driving under the influence. The breathalyzer test confirmed that his blood alcohol concentration was at the level for license revocation.”

It also said, “We take the gravity of drunk driving seriously, and will humbly accept any measures imposed in the future and fulfill our responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.”

The incident has also raised a red flag for Go Kyung-pyo’s activities. His variety-show appearances, fan meetings, and upcoming projects will all be disrupted.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.