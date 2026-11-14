'Drunk Driving' Go Kyung-pyo Hits a Garbage Truck of All Things... A Look at the Likely Legal Penalties

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo was driving while under the influence at a level that could result in the revocation of his license when he collided with a garbage truck. Attention is also turning to the criminal liability and potential penalties stemming from the crash.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his car in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a garbage truck traveling on the road. A breathalyzer test conducted by police who responded to the scene found that his blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation. The specific reading has not been disclosed.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station is investigating Go Kyung-pyo on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act. There were reportedly no passengers in the car at the time of the crash, and police are looking into the exact circumstances of the accident. It has not yet been confirmed whether there were any casualties.

So what penalties could Go Kyung-pyo face?

Under Article 148-2 of the current Road Traffic Act, a person who drives with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher but below 0.2% may be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and up to two years, or a fine of at least 5 million won and up to 10 million won. If the blood alcohol concentration is 0.2% or higher, the person may face imprisonment for at least two years and up to five years, or a fine of at least 10 million won and up to 20 million won.

What matters in this crash is not simply the fact that he collided with a garbage truck, but whether the accident caused additional damage. If the truck was damaged, liability for property damage caused by occupational negligence or gross negligence under Article 151 of the Road Traffic Act could come into question. The provision states that a driver who damages another person's building or property through occupational or gross negligence may be punished by imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to 5 million won. Separate civil liability for damages, including vehicle repair costs, may also arise.

Moreover, given that garbage trucks mainly operate in the early morning hours, the case could become more serious if anyone was harmed. Indeed, on the 5th, a contract environmental sanitation worker in their 20s, identified as A and employed by Cheongju City Hall, was struck and killed by a 2.4-ton truck at around 5:20 a.m. on a road in Sacheon-dong, Cheongwon-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

If someone is injured after a person drives while under the influence in a condition that makes normal driving difficult, the person could face charges of causing injury by dangerous driving under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes. In that case, the penalty may be imprisonment for at least one year and up to 15 years, or a fine of at least 10 million won and up to 30 million won.

If the crash resulted in a death, the driver could face charges of causing death by dangerous driving and be punished by life imprisonment or imprisonment for at least three years.

However, charges of causing injury by dangerous driving do not automatically apply simply because a person caused an accident while driving drunk. The specific requirements must be established, including whether alcohol made normal driving difficult and whether anyone was actually harmed.

Nor are drunk-driving penalties separately increased solely because the garbage truck was used for public duties. The extent of damage to the vehicle, whether anyone was harmed, and the circumstances of the accident are among the key factors in determining legal liability.

Meanwhile, Go Kyung-pyo's agency, CLN Company, said in an official statement issued that day, “We take seriously the gravity of the wrongdoing of drunk driving,” adding, “We will humbly accept whatever measures are imposed going forward and fulfill our responsibilities, including helping to repair the damage.”

Police plan to question Go Kyung-pyo about the circumstances of the drunk driving and the situation at the time of the accident.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.