'Legend of the Nameless' Seongri Parts Ways With C2K After Nine Years Together... Anticipation Builds for Act Two of 'Performance Trot'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Seongri is opening a new chapter.

C2K Entertainment (hereafter, C2K) said on its official account on the 14th, “Our contract with Seongri has expired. We thank you for the interest and support you have shown us during this time.”

Seongri had been with C2K since 2017. Now, after roughly nine years together, their partnership is coming to an end.

As a result, attention is focused on what Seongri will do next.

It is easy to see why: Seongri has gained popularity thanks to the skills and character he has honed through many ups and downs.

He made his debut in 2012 as a member of the group K-Boys, then came to public attention in 2017 through Mnet's PRODUCE 101 Season 2 and his activities with project group RAINZ. However, he was unable to fully achieve his ambitions through group activities, and trot, which he encountered at a dead end, opened a path forward. After knocking on the doors of numerous competition programs, including Mr. Trot 2, he claimed the ultimate victory on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Legend of the Nameless, which ended in May, completing a story of succeeding on his seventh try after six failures.

Since winning the competition, Seongri has gone from strength to strength. He has been a central figure in the spin-off variety show The Man of Legends and the nationwide tour concerts, and climbed to second place in the trot category of the K Brand Index in October, securing both a solid fan base and broad public appeal. He has also been chosen as an exclusive model for a cosmetics brand and is receiving offers from the advertising industry.

What's more, Seongri has a rare distinction as a “performance-oriented trot singer.” As a former main vocalist in an idol group, he built a solid foundation and developed a broad musical range. His steady live vocals, even through intense choreography, have earned him recognition as one of the few artists in the trot scene who are fully accomplished in both singing and dancing. In addition, the deep emotional expression stemming from his long years of obscurity and the life story of how he never gave up on his dream despite taking jobs such as wallpapering to make ends meet after his debut have touched the hearts of many fans.

With Seongri having signaled a fresh start, anticipation is growing for the new release he will unveil with the full backing of his new agency.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.