Kim Seung-woo, 80 Visits to Adult Entertainment Bars During COVID? Controversy Over Quarantine Rule Violations

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Seung-woo is facing a complaint from an acquaintance accusing him of stealing 22 million won, and controversy is growing as claims have also surfaced that he frequently drank at adult entertainment bars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station said on the 12th that it had received a complaint in July related to theft allegations against Kim Seung-woo and was investigating. The police declined to comment on the specific details, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The complainant, identified as A, is reportedly claiming that Kim Seung-woo took 22 million won in cash from A’s bag at an adult entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in October 2021.

A claimed to have known Kim Seung-woo since around 2019 and to have drunk with him at adult entertainment bars roughly 70 to 80 times over about five years since 2020. A also reportedly said that on several occasions Kim took cash worth hundreds of thousands of won from his wallet and gave it to female employees as tips.

Kim Seung-woo’s side maintains that there was no intent to steal. His legal representative explained that what happened was closer to a lighthearted prank among people who knew each other well, and that it took place in the open, with others in their party watching.

The representative added that Kim intended to return the money because they were supposed to meet again a few hours later. However, the meeting did not happen, and Kim’s side claims he returned the amount by bank transfer the following day.

Kim Seung-woo’s side stressed that he had no intention of unlawfully obtaining money, saying that he remained on close terms with A after the incident and had even offered help during times of financial hardship.

Since the incident became public, people online have also been reacting in various ways to claims that Kim Seung-woo had drinking sessions at adult entertainment bars on numerous occasions. Some users expressed disappointment, questioning the considerable number of drinking sessions and the large tips.

Some also wondered whether he had followed the health and safety rules at the time, noting that the visits overlapped with the period when social distancing was in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no actual violation of the rules has been confirmed.

Kim Seung-woo has also been mentioned in connection with an incident in which a broadcast was later called off after he took part in filming the Samseong-dong episode of JTBC’s variety show ‘Hankki Hapshow’ last September.

Kim Seung-woo’s side says it is fully explaining the facts of the case to the investigative authorities. It also stated that it would respond firmly to unverified information or claims that are not true.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.