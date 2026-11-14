'Divorced From Lee Sang-min' Lee Hye-young Turns Out to Have Been Neglected as a Late-Born Child... Her 90-Year-Old Mother Says, 'It Breaks My Heart'

The mother of actress Lee Hye-young, who is 90 this year, opened up about feeling sorry as she recalled the childhood of her 54-year-old daughter, born later in life, moving viewers.

A video titled 'A Filial Date with My 90-Year-Old Mom and Her Late-Born Youngest Daughter, Lee Hye-young' was released on Lee Hye-young's YouTube channel on the 12th.

That day, when Lee Hye-young's mother was asked whether she had opposed or supported her daughter when she said she wanted to become an entertainer, she replied, 'I tried to talk her out of it.'

She said, 'I knew so little about the entertainment industry that I was scared and told her she couldn't do it. I actively tried to talk her out of it,' but also expressed her affection for her daughter, saying, 'I'm proud of her now.'

Lee Hye-young recalled that, as a child, her older sister and brother received relatively more attention. She said, 'They were very focused on my older sister's and brother's education and didn't pay much attention to me. I think that's why I was able to do everything I wanted to do.'

Her mother could not hide her remorse. She said, 'Since I was focused on her older sister and brother, even when Hye-young asked, "Mom, what's this?" I'd say, "Later." When her older sister asked something, I'd quickly look it up and tell her, and check what her homework was that day and what she'd be learning the next day. But with Hye-young, I'd keep saying, "Later," until time went by.'

She recalled that time, saying, 'It was overwhelming. Hye-young's older brother and sister are just a year apart. I suppose there's a limit to what one person can do. I ended up focusing on those two, and that's how it happened.'

She added, 'That's why it breaks my heart. I'm her mother—how could I not feel that way? It breaks my heart every time I see Hye-young. I regret that I wasn't able to care for her the way I did her older sister and brother.'

Lee Hye-young comforted her mother, saying that being outside her mother's focus had actually allowed her to do what she wanted freely. Still, there was one thing she wished had been different. She spoke honestly, saying, 'There's one thing I regret. I wonder what it would have been like if you'd taught me to draw.'

Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. In 2011, she remarried, this time to someone who works in finance, and lives with Seo-hyeon, her husband's daughter from a previous marriage, whom she welcomed into the family.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.