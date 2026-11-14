'10.5 Billion Won Jeonse Deposit Dispute': Lee Seung-gi Speaks Out—'It's Crawling With Demons; You Won't Know Unless You've Been Through It'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi shared his thoughts on the 10.5 billion won jeonse deposit dispute.

On the 14th, a video titled “Hey, Over There—No, Wait a Second” was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel, “Lee Seung-gi 2.”

That day, the production team brought up real estate, telling Lee, “It seems you may not know much about real estate, Seung-gi.” Lee then spoke about being victimized by jeonse fraud: “Real estate is where everyone’s hopes converge, so it’s crawling with demons. You have to vet things carefully. You don’t know unless you’ve been through it. It makes you think a lot and study a great deal.”

The production team said, “You seem to have a lot you want to say,” and Lee replied, “A lot. That’s why I have so much on my mind. There are so many people in our society who have been victimized by jeonse fraud or have been unable to get their deposits back. This time, too, I realized there were many things I should have checked among the things I’d just let slide, thinking, ‘It’ll probably be fine.’”

He went on to lament, “The term ‘jeonse fraud’ isn’t a formal term. It’s simply fraud; the term arose because there are so many cases of people not getting their jeonse deposits back. The key question is whether it’s fraud or simply a failure to meet debt obligations—in other words, the distinction between criminal and civil matters. The conduct, purpose and intent are most important, but they’re difficult to prove.”

Lee Seung-gi had been living under a 10.5 billion won jeonse contract in a luxury villa in Hannam-dong owned by Cha Ga-won, chair of Piak Group. Saying he had not received his deposit back, he recently filed a complaint against Cha on charges including embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes. Of the 10.5 billion won, 3.2 billion came from Lee’s personal funds and 7.3 billion was reportedly financed through a jeonse loan. At the time, Cha was CEO of Lee’s agency, Big Planet Made.

Lee’s representatives said, “It appears that a sophisticated fraud scheme was strategically deployed to induce a famous entertainer to take out a large loan and enter into a high-value jeonse contract, and then misappropriate the jeonse deposit.” Cha’s representatives, by contrast, claimed that Lee’s family moved into the villa after receiving an asset in kind in connection with the exclusive-contract fee. Cha is currently in custody after being indicted last August on fraud charges involving an amount in the 30-billion-won range.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.