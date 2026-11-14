Go Hyun-jung, Is She Really 56?... She Looks Prettiest Bare-Faced: 'Beauty Spotted at the Airport'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Go Hyun-jung, who is 56 this year, shared an update as she headed to Jeju, showing off her radiant beauty even bare-faced.

On the 13th, Go Hyun-jung shared photos of herself spotted at the airport while traveling from Seoul to Jeju.

Go Hyun-jung completed a polished airport look with a comfortable top and jacket, pairing them with long boots that complemented her exceptionally slender legs.

Her radiant, blemish-free complexion and even more beautiful appearance drew attention, especially with no makeup on.

Go Hyun-jung smiled softly and made a V sign toward the camera. She added the caption “November, Jeju, Day 1,” expressing her excitement ahead of her plans in Jeju.

Go Hyun-jung, who has been on a break from acting since last year's SBS drama Queen Mantis, delighted fans with an update after a long time. Even during her hiatus from acting, her unchanged beauty and aura drew attention.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung is set to appear in the film A Mark Against Thee as her next project.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.