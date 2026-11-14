Go Kyung-pyo's DUI Fallout: How Far Will It Spread? Park Bo-gum Also Caught Up in Edits to Hangout with Yoo and Amazing Saturday

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The broadcasting industry is on high alert following actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. From Yoo Jae-suk-led Hangout with Yoo to Sixth Sense and Amazing Saturday, one after another, the shows have decided to edit Go's appearances. A new variety show featuring Park Bo-gum is also set to premiere soon, drawing attention to how far the repercussions will spread.

According to people in the broadcasting industry on the 14th, the production team of MBC's Hangout with Yoo decided to edit Go Kyung-pyo's screen time as much as possible in the '95 Seoul Music Festival' special scheduled to air that day.

The production team said, "Go Kyung-pyo's screen time is scheduled to be edited as much as possible so viewers won't feel uncomfortable watching the show."

Go Kyung-pyo drew attention with his singing in the special, where he took part under the name 'Sleepless in Seattle.' But following his drunk-driving accident, his footage became a target for editing just hours before the broadcast.

tvN's Sixth Sense: B-Side, where he is a regular cast member, also took a direct hit. The production team issued an official statement saying, "We plan to edit his screen time as much as possible in the broadcast on the 15th and next week's final episode so viewers won't feel uncomfortable watching." With the show set to end on the 22nd, the production team is also under increased pressure to cut back the screen time of regular cast member Go Kyung-pyo.

tvN's Amazing Saturday is no exception. Go Kyung-pyo has already appeared as a guest and completed filming, and the production team said, "The broadcast date has not yet been decided," adding, "We plan to edit his screen time as much as possible so viewers won't feel uncomfortable watching."

As a result, on the day of the drunk-driving accident alone, three variety shows decided to reduce Go Kyung-pyo's screen time to a minimum.

The problem is that more variety shows featuring him are still set to be released. tvN's The Village Barber 2, which is set to premiere on the 29th, is also expected to have difficulty avoiding the fallout from Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. Since the show features Park Bo-gum alongside him, it has suffered an unexpected setback ahead of its premiere.

The same goes for TVING original The Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled to be released on December 2. Neither program has yet issued an official statement on editing Go Kyung-pyo's screen time or changing its broadcast schedule.

His plans with fans have also fallen through. Go Kyung-pyo was scheduled to hold a solo fan meeting, '2026 GO KYUNG-PYO FANMEETING: NOW KYUNGPYO NIGHT,' at Seoul Seongam Art Hall on the 21st, but reports said he had decided to cancel the event following his drunk-driving accident. It happened just one week before the fan meeting.

Earlier that day, at around 3:30 a.m., Go Kyung-pyo was driving his passenger car while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck working on the road.

Police testing found Go Kyung-pyo's blood alcohol concentration was at a level that would result in the revocation of his driver's license. He went home after questioning by police, who are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

His agency, CLN Company, issued an official statement saying, "We deeply apologize to those who were harmed by actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident," and, "We also sincerely apologize for disappointing and worrying everyone who has trusted and supported him."

The agency added, "Actor Go Kyung-pyo acknowledges his wrongdoing and is deeply reflecting on it," and said, "He will humbly accept any measures imposed going forward and fulfill his responsibilities, including helping those affected recover."

Go Kyung-pyo had recently been beloved for his approachable image as he made a strong showing on various variety shows. But this drunk-driving accident has burdened not only his own activities but also the production teams and cast members who had been preparing the shows with him.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.