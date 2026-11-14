"A Musical Prodigy Like Her Mom"... 'Doctor♥' Lee Jung-hyun's 4-Year-Old Daughter Wins "Semi-Grand Prize" at Her First-Ever Competition

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Jung-hyun expressed her joy as she shared the news that her 4-year-old daughter had won an award at a violin competition.

On the 14th, Lee Jung-hyun shared several photos and videos on her social media, along with the message, "My 4-year-old Seo-ah won the semi-grand prize at a violin competition."

She also expressed her gratitude to the teacher who taught her daughter, saying, "Thank you, Teacher Lee Ji-hyun." She added the hashtag "first competition of her life," sharing that her daughter had enjoyed the thrill of winning an award at the first competition she had entered.

The photos show her daughter Seo-ah taking part in the 'City Student Music Competition.' Wearing a pink dress, Seo-ah played the violin onstage and showed off her adorable charm. Her appearance onstage before a large audience despite her young age draws attention.

In another photo, Lee Jung-hyun poses affectionately with her daughter. Wearing a white hat and casual clothes, Lee Jung-hyun smiles brightly as she hugs her daughter tightly, showing her pride as a mother.

What draws particular attention is that Seo-ah, who is only 4 years old, won the semi-grand prize at her first violin competition.

Netizens who saw the post congratulated her, commenting, "Congratulations, Seo-ah," "Oh, Seo-ah, you're so pretty," and "She must have inherited her musical sense from her mom."

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married an orthopedic surgeon three years her junior in 2019 and welcomed her first daughter, Seo-ah, in 2022. She gave birth to her second daughter in 2024, becoming a mother of two girls.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.