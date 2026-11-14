Do Kyung-wan Gives Up 'Poverty Cosplay'... Flaunts Expensive Watches Again: 'Ultimate Value for Money'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Do Kyung-wan has opted to create content showcasing expensive watches instead of the controversial “poverty cosplay.”

On the 14th, a video titled “It’s Getting Cold—What Watch Should I Wear Now?” was posted on the YouTube channel DoJang TV.

After turning on the camera in his dressing room, Do Kyung-wan said, “I really don’t know anything about fashion, but during my time as an announcer, I learned how to dress in a way that feels appropriate, even if it isn’t flashy. I want to show you watch pairings that go with outfits like these and can make people think, even if the clothes let you down, the moment they see the watch: ‘That man is attractive. He’s got good taste!’”

As he introduced fashions suited to fall and winter, Do Kyung-wan said, “If you’re not good at dressing, a watch is something that can draw people’s attention elsewhere. I’ll show you watches that would go well with outfits like these,” and introduced a watch from a German brand. Do had the children’s initials engraved on the inside and said, “I don’t know whether Yeon-woo or Ha-young will use it someday, but it means a lot.”

He also introduced a dress watch that goes with a suit. “Some people might think, ‘Isn’t it too expensive for the office?’ So I’ll show you a classic dress watch that I own,” Do Kyung-wan said, also showing a watch in the 1 million won range that he bought when he was an announcer. He added, “I think if you’re looking for a dress watch with the ultimate value for money, this brand and Company M are the right places to look.”

Meanwhile, after recently appearing on KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” Do Kyung-wan faced criticism for “poverty cosplay” after showing the burden of high maintenance fees, losses from stock investments, his practice of collecting water to flush the toilet, and how he turns off the air conditioner and even removes the batteries from its remote. A complaint was then filed with the e-People portal calling for a review of whether objectivity had been maintained in the process of reporting his financial circumstances, bringing the matter under review.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.