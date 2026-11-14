"What Did You Do for Fun?" Song Hye-kyo "Flinches" for the First Time at Yoo Jae-suk's Unexpected Question About Her Past

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo opened up about her belated regret, saying that in her 20s she preferred hanging out with friends to working on projects. She candidly admitted that she used to wait for filming to end so she could go meet her friends, drawing laughs.

On the 14th, actors Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo appeared on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun and talked with Yoo Jae-suk.

Asked about her 20s that day, Song Hye-kyo began, "I wasn't busy. I had more time than I thought," then added, "There's something I regret a little these days. Time from back then doesn't come back, does it?"

She continued, "I realized I hadn't left behind as many projects in my 20s as I thought. Maybe I had my own standards, but I think I was quite picky when choosing projects."

She candidly added, "As a result, there were a lot of projects I missed out on. I wish I'd left more work behind back then. I do regret, a little, how much I weighed everything before deciding."

Song Hye-kyo especially caught people's attention when she admitted, "I think I really liked having fun in my 20s." Yoo Jae-suk asked, "What did you do for fun?" and Song Hye-kyo looked flustered for a moment, saying, "Me?" As she hesitated briefly at the unexpected question, people around her teased, "She flinched," and, "Hye-kyo has never wavered before," making everyone laugh.

Song Hye-kyo explained, "Back then, I'd go to the hair salon, dye my hair and get dolled up, then go to a cafe with my friends and chat for hours." When Yoo Jae-suk responded to her more modest-than-expected routine with, "That's it? Nothing much," Song Hye-kyo recalled what she was like on set at the time.

She said, "Even so, back then I wanted filming to end quickly. I didn't do anything special after meeting my friends, but while filming I was so tired that I'd say, 'I'll pass out as soon as I get home.'"

She continued, "But as soon as a scene ended, I'd suddenly come back to life. You know, I'd perk right up?" She recalled how, in her 20s, her fatigue would disappear as soon as filming ended.

When Yoo Jae-suk agreed, saying, "There's a separate kind of stamina for having fun," Song Hye-kyo chimed in, "Absolutely."

Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo will appear in the Netflix series Tantara, set to be released on December 11. Set in the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, when barbarism and violence were rampant, Tantara tells the coming-of-age story of people who had nothing but dreamed of dazzling success and threw themselves into pursuing it.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.