Min Hye-yeon, Wife of Joo Jin-mo, Conceives Naturally at 41: “We Kept Putting It Off Because We Were Happy as Just the Two of Us”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Min Hye-yeon, a doctor and the wife of actor Joo Jin-mo, shared her feelings about her pregnancy.

On the 14th, Min personally announced her pregnancy, saying, “I was getting ready to share everything gradually on YouTube once I reached a stable period, but the news came out first. A baby came to us like a gift in late summer of ’26.”

Min shared her joy, saying, “We had kept putting it off because we liked our happy life as just the two of us... but once we found ourselves in our eighth year of marriage, and with our age in mind, around early summer we talked seriously about it again.” She added, “We said, ‘Let’s try this year,’ and then the baby came to us right away (?!) as if they had been waiting... We were a little surprised and completely overwhelmed, but we’re preparing with gratitude and joy.”

Actor Joo Jin-mo and Min Hye-yeon married in 2019, overcoming their 11-year age difference. Eight years into their marriage, they are preparing to become parents and sharing their joy at welcoming a new member of the family.

The two had appeared together on the YouTube channel Nodap Golf last month, where they made remarks that hinted at pregnancy. Asked, “How many times a week does Joo Jin-mo usually play golf?”, Min made a pointed remark: “Basically twice, and usually he went out at least three times, but lately there’s been a bit of an issue in our family, so I told him to cut back.” The family issue Min mentioned was the pregnancy. Congratulations have been pouring in following the couple’s pregnancy announcement.

Actor Joo Jin-mo made his debut in the 1999 film Dance Dance and went on to work actively, but has been on hiatus since the 2019 SBS drama Big Issue. Min Hye-yeon, a family medicine specialist who graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine, connects with fans through her YouTube channel.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ Here is the full text of Min Hye-yeon’s post

I was going to share everything gradually on YouTube once I reached a stable period

and I was getting ready, but the news broke first

A baby came to us like a gift in late summer of ’26

We kept putting it off because we were happy just the two of us...

But then we found ourselves in our eighth year of marriage, and with our age in mind,

around early summer, the two of us had a serious conversation about it again

We said, “Let’s try this year,” and then the baby came to us right away (?!) as if they had been waiting... We were a little surprised too

It’s all been a whirlwind... but we’re preparing with gratitude and joy.

Thank you for already sending us so many congratulations after seeing the article!

I’ll share more details on YouTube.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.