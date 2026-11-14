Go Kyung-pyo Virtually Cut From 'Hangout with Yoo' on the Day of His Drunk-Driving Accident... Solo Shots Missing in 'Ultra-Fast Edit'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo effectively disappeared from 'Hangout with Yoo,' which aired on the day he caused a drunk-driving accident. The production team responded to the bad news, which broke just hours before the broadcast, with an ultra-fast edit that cut Go's appearance as much as possible.

The 352nd episode of MBC's variety show 'Hangout with Yoo,' which aired on the 14th, showed Yoo Jae-suk, HaHa, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae beginning preparations for the '95 MBC Seoul Song Festival with 18 participants.

In that day's broadcast, the participants gathered and talked about the songs they each wanted to sing, sharing their views on song selection. But Go Kyung-pyo, who had originally been included on the participant list, was nowhere to be seen.

Go Kyung-pyo was seated between Na Jam-su and Jeong Eun-ji, but was only briefly visible in the wide shots showing several cast members at once. While the faces and remarks of other participants appeared on screen, there were no individual close-ups of Go.

In effect, all of Go Kyung-pyo's solo airtime had been removed. However, he remained visible in some shots of the full cast, so he had not been completely edited out.

The editing was a response to Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident, which occurred early that morning. Go was driving while intoxicated early on the 14th when he collided with a street sweeper; he was questioned by police over the traffic accident. News of the crash also put the broadcast programs he was set to appear on in crisis mode.

'Hangout with Yoo' was scheduled to air on the day of the accident, making an emergency response by the production team unavoidable. Ahead of the broadcast, the show's production team issued an official statement saying, “Go Kyung-pyo's appearance will be edited as much as possible to avoid causing discomfort to viewers.”

Even in the broadcast itself, it was difficult to find any solo shots of Go Kyung-pyo. The production team's emergency edit, which minimized his appearance just hours after news of the accident broke, was plainly evident.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident is expected to extend beyond 'Hangout with Yoo.' Go is also set to appear on tvN's variety show 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' drawing attention to the show's future scheduling and the extent of his appearance.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.