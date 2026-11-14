Yoo Hye-jung Upset Over Ex-Husband Seo Yong-bin's Father-Daughter Date: "Tearful and Sad, Feeling Left Out"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoo Hye-jung expressed disappointment over her daughter Seo Gyu-won's father-daughter date with Seo Yong-bin.

On the 14th, a video titled "Jealousy Erupts Between Yoo Hye-jung and the Father-Daughter Duo?" was posted on the YouTube channel run by Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter.

Yoo Hye-jung's daughter, Seo Gyu-won, has often drawn attention by posting videos on YouTube of herself spending time with her dad, Seo Yong-bin. Yoo Hye-jung and Seo Yong-bin married in 1999 but divorced in 2007. "I have something on my mind. I do my best when filming with Gyu-won, so why are you all so interested in what she posts with her dad? I feel left out. Please show me some love, too. Watching them made me upset," Yoo Hye-jung said. She added, "The views go up when she appears with her dad, but when she films with me, you all (don't watch). It got me wondering if there's a problem with the content. I kept thinking about it. How can I get some love, too? Please love me, too."

Yoo Hye-jung said, "This is the first time I've watched footage at home showing Gyu-won and her dad returning from filming together. We haven't seen each other even once since we separated. I watch on TV as one of the viewers and enjoy seeing how Gyu-won acts when she meets her dad." She added, "Gyu-won seems to get along much better with her dad. Sometimes I get teary and feel sad watching them. But the view count is much higher when she appears with her dad. So sometimes I feel depressed," opening up about her disappointment.

Yoo Hye-jung was upset, saying, "She isn't mean to her dad, but she only treats me badly." Seo Gyu-won, frustrated, replied, "That's Mom's prejudice. I treat everyone the same."

Yoo Hye-jung's mother also sided with Seo Gyu-won, saying, "Gyu-won is with you 24 hours a day, every day, and then she sees her dad, so you have to understand that." Yoo Hye-jung replied, "I understand, but please show mine a lot of love, too."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.