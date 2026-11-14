Kim Hee-sun's Scrunchies Alone Generated 4 Billion Won in Sales... The 'Original Sold-Out Queen' Who Shook the 1990s

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hee-sun showed why she was the “original sold-out queen,” generating a remarkable 4 billion won in sales with a single type of scrunchie in the 1990s.

The MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo, which aired on the 14th, showed Yoo Jae-suk, HaHa, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae meeting Kim Hee-sun, one of the biggest young stars of the 1990s, as they set out to recruit an MC for the ’95 Seoul Song Festival.

That day, Kim Hee-sun captured viewers’ attention with a retro look, pairing her long, straight hair with a leather jacket and jeans. The cast members showered her with praise at the sight of her, which evoked her heyday in the 1990s.

In particular, the show revisited Kim Hee-sun’s enormous influence, which had shaken up South Korea’s fashion scene in the 1990s.

At the time, Kim Hee-sun set trends by showcasing new fashions in every drama she appeared in. Every accessory she wore—including scrunchies, pastel-colored headbands and X-shaped hair clips—became a sensation among young women.

The most astonishing example was the sales of scrunchies. The show reported that the scrunchies Kim Hee-sun wore generated a remarkable 4 billion won in sales. It showed just how powerful the “Hee-sun effect” was at the time.

Kim Hee-sun also revealed her unusual secret to setting trends. She said, “Choosing fashion items itself felt like a burden,” but added, “I deliberately chose items that anyone could easily buy and wear.”

Rather than simply showcasing flashy, expensive products, she thought about styles that ordinary people could follow without feeling pressured. This drew attention because her choices went on to become nationwide trends.

In fact, in the 1990s, Kim Hee-sun was more than just a popular actress; she was considered a fashion textbook for young women. The hair accessories and outfits she wore in dramas immediately became talking points, and copying her style became a trend in its own right.

Born in 1977, Kim Hee-sun is a quintessential young star who enjoyed enormous popularity from the 1990s onward, appearing in both dramas and variety shows. She married a businessman in 2007, and they have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.