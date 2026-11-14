‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth’s ₩50 Billion Mansion Broken Into by Armed Intruders; 3 Vehicles Stolen

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Armed intruders broke into Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s (43) mansion in Australia and made off with three vehicles. The incident was all the more shocking because his wife was reportedly asleep inside the house at the time.

On the 13th (local time), foreign media outlets including U.S. publications People and ABC News reported that four masked intruders broke into Chris Hemsworth’s home early on the 11th. The home is in Broken Head, near Byron Bay in Australia’s New South Wales.

According to Australian outlet 7NEWS, Hemsworth’s wife, actor Elsa Pataky, 50, woke at around 2 a.m. to the sound of the dogs barking but, noticing nothing unusual, went back to sleep.

The next morning, however, Pataky checked the CCTV footage recorded inside the house and saw a shocking scene. The footage showed four men with their faces covered by masks entering the home. Two of them were reportedly carrying weapons.

The intruders climbed over a security fence, entered the property and headed for the garage. Keys had been left inside the vehicles parked there, and the intruders stole three vehicles in total: a BYD, a Ram truck and a Ford Raptor pickup truck.

Local police responded to the report and immediately launched an investigation. New South Wales Police said, “Four unidentified people are believed to have entered the residential property and stolen three vehicles,” adding, “Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Two of the stolen vehicles were found on the day of the incident in Coraki and Tabulam, and the remaining vehicle was recovered the following day in Lennox Head. Police have secured all three vehicles and are conducting forensic examinations while tracking down the suspects.

The incident drew even more attention because the mansion where it took place is reportedly an ultra-luxury home valued at about A$50 million (roughly ₩50 billion).

Locally nicknamed “Fortress Hemsworth,” the mansion sits on a large property overlooking the sea. It reportedly has six bedrooms and luxurious amenities including an infinity pool, a private bowling alley, a gym and a tennis court.

Hemsworth married Spanish-born actor Elsa Pataky in 2010, and they have a daughter and twin sons. The couple left Los Angeles and settled in Australia to raise their children in a quieter environment. Hemsworth has previously said on a podcast that moving to Australia was the best decision for his family.

Chris Hemsworth rose to worldwide fame playing Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His credits include The Avengers series, Extraction and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.