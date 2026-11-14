“Beware of Legal Problems”: Go Kyung-pyo Ignored a Shaman’s Warning a Year Before His “Drunk-Driving Accident”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Go Kyung-pyo has been involved in a drunk-driving accident, and a saju reading from last year that seemed to predict it is being revisited.

An episode of tvN’s “Sixth Sense: City Tour,” which aired in March last year, featured Go Kyung-pyo receiving a fortune reading from a shaman who is also a professional gamer.

The shaman said firmly, “There’s always that. Go Kyung-pyo has a harmful influence in his saju,” adding, “When you’re about to gain something big, something happens and you end up unable to get it. There are always things left to regret. So you have to be careful what you say. You should just keep your mouth shut.”

The shaman went on to say, “There’s a risk of legal trouble this year. You could face legal problems. You need to be careful only until February. Don’t try to go far away. Don’t think things like, ‘I’ll move abroad and live,’ or, ‘I’ll go live on Jeju Island.’” The episode is being revisited after reports of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car while intoxicated on a road near Donggyo-dong in Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a sanitation truck that was moving. A breathalyzer test showed that his blood alcohol concentration was above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation. Go returned home after being questioned by police, who are investigating the details of the incident.

His agency, CL& Company, bowed its head in apology, saying, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed by actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident. We also sincerely apologize to everyone who trusted and supported him for causing disappointment and concern.” It added, “We take seriously the gravity of drunk driving, and will humbly accept whatever measures are imposed going forward and fulfill our responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.”

The broadcasting industry is on high alert over Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident. In that day’s episode of MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” his solo scenes were cut, and he was left only in group shots in an emergency edit.

The team behind tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” also said it plans to edit Go Kyung-pyo’s scenes as much as possible in the episode airing on the 15th and next week’s finale. The TVING original “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” scheduled for release on December 2, is also set to be re-edited to adjust his screen time.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.