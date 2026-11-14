Lee Hyunyi Turns Out to Be Painter Lee Gi-seong's Niece... An 'Elite Family' With a Prosecutor Brother, Too

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Lee Hyunyi revealed an unexpected family connection.

A video titled “Frieze Art Fair: Searching for a Painting with Good Feng Shui After Taking Fortune Teller Park Seong-jun's Advice” was posted on Lee Hyunyi's YouTube channel on the 14th.

At the Frieze Art Fair, Lee Hyunyi said, “It’s good to broaden my horizons, but actually, didn’t fortune teller Park Seong-jun visit our home recently? Park suggested that we replace the painting in the entryway because it was black—the first thing you see when you walk in.”

In a previous video, fortune teller Park Seong-jun, who visited Lee Hyunyi and her husband's home, suggested that they get “a bright, energetic painting.”

“But that painting is by painter Lee Gi-seong. He’s my uncle,” Lee Hyunyi said, revealing the unexpected family connection. Painter Lee Gi-seong has attracted the attention of many art lovers by developing a distinctive style of painting that uses iron filings to contemplate the human inner world and capture it on canvas.

Lee Hyunyi said, “I thought I’d take the opportunity to come and look at some bright, colorful paintings.” A member of the production team asked, “If you were to buy a painting, do you have a set spending limit?” Surprised, Lee Hyunyi asked, “Can you buy a painting right away?” She added, “Paintings can also be an investment, can’t they? How about going big with 20 million won?”

Lee Hyunyi is a model who graduated from the economics department at Ewha Womans University. Her younger brother is also reportedly a prosecutor who graduated from Yonsei University's department of political science and international relations, and the family has drawn attention as an “elite family.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.