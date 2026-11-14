Go Kyung-pyo Slips Something Into His Coat as Police Approach... Suspicious CCTV Footage Captured Shortly After Drunk-Driving Crash

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo was involved in a drunk-driving crash while heavily intoxicated. New CCTV footage showing his movements immediately after the crash has been released, drawing attention. In particular, he appears to put an object he was holding inside his coat as police approach.

MBC’s “News Desk,” which aired on the 14th, released additional CCTV footage showing the circumstances of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash.

The footage released that day showed what appeared to be a sanitation worker following the car Go Kyung-pyo had been driving. It also captured Go getting out of the car and apparently checking the area damaged in the collision.

CCTV footage filmed from another angle showed the scene after police arrived following the crash. Go Kyung-pyo was standing on the sidewalk, with a police car and people believed to be sanitation workers nearby.

What particularly drew attention was the moment police approached Go Kyung-pyo. He appeared to be checking something in his hand, then, as an officer came closer, seemed to hurriedly tuck the object inside his coat. He then stood with both hands together in front of his body, appearing to look toward the police.

However, it has not been confirmed what Go Kyung-pyo was holding at the time. The reason for his actions is also unknown, making it difficult to determine his specific intentions based on the footage alone.

Earlier that day, at around 3:30 a.m., Go Kyung-pyo was driving his passenger car while under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a sanitation truck working on the road.

The police alcohol test found that Go Kyung-pyo’s blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license revocation. Go returned home after being questioned by police, who are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

His agency, CLN Company, issued an official statement saying, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash,” and added, “We sincerely apologize to everyone who has trusted and supported him for causing disappointment and concern.”

The company continued, “Actor Go Kyung-pyo acknowledges his wrongdoing and is deeply reflecting on it,” and said, “He will humbly accept any penalties imposed in the future and fulfill his responsibilities, including making amends for the harm caused.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.