Swings Abruptly Stopped a Variety Show Taping: “Did They Invite Someone Just to Mock Them?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rapper Swings shared an anecdote about stopping the taping of “Amazing Saturday.”

On the 12th, a video titled “Swings’ Firsthand Story of His First Appearance on Amazing Saturday When He Halted the Taping (feat. Nucksal and Hanhae)” was posted on Swings’ YouTube channel.

After meeting Nucksal and Hanhae, Swings talked about the time the taping of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” was stopped. At the time of Swings’ first appearance, the production staff played a Lee Chan-hyuk song featuring the lyrics “Hip-hop isn’t cool anymore” as the entrance music. Swings expressed displeasure and abruptly stopped the taping.

Nucksal said, “At the time, Swings said in a gentlemanly tone, ‘I don’t think I can do this while feeling this way. When I come out, that music plays. We’re hip-hop musicians, so could you change the music we come out to?’ After that, everyone actually thought, ‘Now we understand why Swings was having such a hard time and feeling so distressed.’ Swings then relaxed and had fun on the show. What I remember thinking was, ‘Swings is amazing.’ There aren’t many people who can stop things like that.” He added, “If Swings really hadn’t brought it up, he might actually have ruined the rest of the broadcast. I think he was right to speak up.”

Hanhae said, “Our opening is so childish. The theme back then was hip-hop, so we put together a lineup of people from the hip-hop industry. Since ‘hip-hop’ was the theme, Key came in with the words ‘Hip-hop isn’t cool’ embroidered on something, regardless of whether hip-hop was cool or not. Do you think he did that because he wanted to insult Swings? He just did it.”

Nucksal also said, “We know what the topic is because we like hip-hop and have been involved in related activities, but other people don’t. Key didn’t even know it was a sensitive subject.” He added that after Swings spoke up, “Key started removing the embroidered letters one by one,” drawing laughter.

Swings said, “If the production staff are watching, didn’t I appear twice more after that? I have no such complaint; it just came up, so I was talking about what happened at the time. There was absolutely no problem, and we cleared everything up right there.”

Swings went on to describe how he felt at the time: “To explain my situation, when that song came on, I was immediately offended. I thought, ‘What is this? Did they invite someone just to mock them?’ But I wasn’t sure what to do. There were people I didn’t know well and people much more senior than me, so I wrestled with it internally. But staying quiet felt completely wrong, while speaking up made me worry I’d seem like a pain. I thought that if I didn’t say anything, given my personality, I’d ruin the broadcast and only cause trouble for everyone, so I spoke up.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.