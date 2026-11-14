ITZY’s Chaeryeong Says She “Can’t Even Finish a Bag of Potato Chips,” Drawing Ire From 20 Million People

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] ITZY member Chaeryeong said her reputation for being a light eater had drawn the ire of a whopping 20 million people.

On the 14th, Chaeryeong appeared as a special guest on the KBS2 variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2 (hereafter, Mr. House Husband) and chatted with MCs Eun Ji-won, Lee Yo-won and Park Seo-jin.

The episode showed singer Hwanhee's 11-year-old niece or nephew visiting his home. The relative, who looked just like Hwanhee, bickered with their uncle over his treasured shoes and showed off their flair with some high-level taekwondo moves.

When the relative said they wanted to eat malatang, the studio naturally turned to a conversation about food preferences. Park Seo-jin said, “I’ve never tried malatang because it’s spicy,” and Chaeryeong agreed, saying, “I have it with the white broth too.”

Park Seo-jin then turned to Chaeryeong and said, “You’re known for being a light eater, aren’t you?” He asked, “You can’t finish a whole bag of those famous store-bought potato chips in one sitting?”

Chaeryeong, as well as MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, bristled at the question. Eun Ji-won replied, “Of course you can’t finish a whole bag, can you?” Lee Yo-won agreed with Chaeryeong about how much she eats, saying, “We can’t finish it all at once either. How could anyone eat the whole thing?”

Eun Ji-won raised his voice, as if asking what was wrong with not finishing a bag of potato chips, and said, “Who’s complaining?” Chaeryeong then said she had drawn the ire of 20 million people, prompting laughter.

Taking Chaeryeong’s side, Eun Ji-won scolded, “Why are you picking on our angel-like Chaeryeong?” He added, “I want to tell all 20 million of them to try finishing the whole bag,” bringing the studio down with laughter.

Meanwhile, Chaeryeong released her first solo mini-album, “Lovesick,” on the 9th, launching her solo career seven years after her debut.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.