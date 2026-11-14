Park Seo-jin Spent 50 Million Won of His Own Money for 2,700 Fans... ‘No. 2 Status’ in Fan Cafe Membership After Lim Young-woong

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Park Seo-jin held a large-scale athletic meet for 2,700 fan club members, spending up to 50 million won of his own money.

The KBS2 variety show ‘Mr. House Husband Season 2’ (hereafter ‘Mr. House Husband’), which aired on the 14th, showed Park Seo-jin preparing a large-scale athletic meet with members of his fan club, ‘Datbyeol.’

That day, Park Seo-jin and his younger sister, Park Hyojung, headed to the sports field where the meet was to be held early in the morning. The two busily prepared for the event to welcome fans arriving from all over the country.

When it was revealed that about 2,700 fan club members would attend the athletic meet that day, MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won could not hide their amazement.

Chaeryeong of the group ITZY, who appeared as a special guest, was also impressed by Park Seo-jin’s extraordinary popularity, saying, “I didn’t know you were this much of a superstar.”

Lee Yo-won added to the amazement, saying, “I hear Park Seo-jin’s fan cafe has about 72,000 members, making it No. 2 after Lim Young-woong.”

Park Seo-jin’s generous love for his fans also drew attention. That day, he paid out of his own pocket to bring in 11 food trucks and provide a variety of snacks for free. The cost alone came to a whopping 40 million to 50 million won. Since it was a large-scale event bringing 2,700 fans together, Park Seo-jin opened his wallet without hesitation so they could eat and enjoy themselves.

Fitness trainer Yang Chi-seung also showed up at the event as a helping hand. He came to the athletic meet with two of his ‘junior gym colleagues’ and pitched in.

Yang Chi-seung explained, “Last time, the Seo-jin siblings worked part-time at the salad-bread shop I run, and it was a big help in promoting the store. Sales also surged. I came today to return the favor by lending a hand.”

In response, Park Seo-jin made an impromptu promise: “If you work hard here today, I’ll bring in your salad-bread snack truck next year.”

Fired up by Park Seo-jin’s offer, Yang Chi-seung worked hard to help out at the athletic meet. He also kept finding moments to promote his salad-bread shop, bringing laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.