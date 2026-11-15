Harisu Breaks Down in Tears: “My Father Opposed My Gender Transition and Verbally Abused Me, Saying, ‘You Gave Birth to Him, and He Turned Out Like That’... We Never Reconciled” (‘Dongchimi’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On ‘Dongchimi,’ Harisu broke down in tears thinking of her father.

Hye Eun-yi, Harisu, Kim Ji-seon, and Baekga appeared on MBN’s ‘Dongchimi,’ which aired on the 14th.

Harisu said, “I handed control of my finances over to my parents so they wouldn’t have to feel financially strapped wherever they went. My parents managed all the money I earned. At the time, I was working in several countries, so it was even difficult to get to a bank. My mother still hasn’t handed control of my finances back to me. She said, ‘If I don’t even do this, I’ll be a walking corpse.’ I think that may have been the best way I could show my devotion to my parents.”

Harisu, who said she has no say at all in her mother’s spending, surprised everyone by saying, “I want my mother to be able to hold her head high wherever she goes. I still get an allowance, and when I use my card, my mother pays the bill.”

Recalling her childhood, Harisu said, “My mother knew very well that I was feminine and liked men.” She added, “One day, I was arrested while dressed as a woman for disturbing public morals. There were frequent police checks back then. The police said, ‘Is this how your mother raises her son?’ At the time, I thought, ‘I’m bringing disgrace by living this way.’”

Harisu said, “My mother asked, ‘Do you really have to live this way?’ and I told her I thought this was the right life for me.” She continued, “When I told my mother I had saved up for the surgery, she asked if I really had to go through with it. I think that was the hardest time. I felt I was being unfilial to my mother, too. Two family members had to sign a form stating that I could die during the surgery.”

Speaking about her father, Harisu said, “I didn’t have a good relationship with my dad. When guests came over and said, ‘Your daughter is beautiful,’ he would say, ‘That [expletive] is a son. I told you not to have him, but you did, and look what he turned out like.’ My dad hated that I was a son who was like a girl.” She added, “My father didn’t even know about the surgery. After I came back from the surgery, my dad apparently scolded my mother a lot, asking why she had let me have it, and blamed her for it. I felt like I would die if I didn’t do it.”

Harisu broke down in tears as she said, “I never reconciled with my dad. I happened to see him from behind, and at some point I realized how frail he looked. Seeing him, I thought, ‘I’ve felt hurt, but I shouldn’t feel that way anymore. My dad has reached the point where he needs care, too.’ So I let go of my resentment toward him on my own.” She continued, “I vowed I wouldn’t cry even when he died, but when I got to the funeral, I was the only one crying. Later, while sorting through his belongings, I found an interview in which he said he was proud of me. It hurts that there was a chance for me to become closer to my dad, but I didn’t take it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.