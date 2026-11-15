Baekga, Despite Battling a Brain Tumor 8 cm in Diameter, Says He Hid It From His Parents as a Pimple ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Baekga of ‘Dongchimi’ looked back on the experience of battling a brain tumor.

Hye Eun-yi, Harisu, Kim Ji-sun and Baekga appeared on MBN’s ‘Dongchimi,’ which aired on the 14th.

Baekga spoke about how he had let his parents down. “I had a brain tumor when I was 29. I couldn’t tell my parents,” he said. “One day, I kept losing strength in my hand. I couldn’t flush the toilet, and while straining, I collapsed. I was bruised all over and had skin scraped off. I wondered if I was just tired.” Baekga said the brain tumor was discovered after a traffic accident led to a hospital visit. “The tumor was 8 cm in diameter. The dangerous thing was that the bone had decayed too, and they said they would have to remove it. I have no skull bone on the left side of my brain,” he said, shocking viewers.

Baekga had been keeping this from his parents, but a reporter contacted him. He said he finally told his parents just before the story was published. “I told them I had a pimple on my head and that articles get exaggerated, so they shouldn’t be surprised when one came out,” he said. “My father contacted me after seeing the story. I tried to prepare myself before my parents arrived, but I fell apart as soon as I saw them,” he admitted.

“Actually, I wanted to call my mom first. I wanted to ask, ‘Mom, what should I do?’ but for nearly two weeks, I couldn’t tell anyone and suffered in silence. Seeing my mom and dad made me feel so heartbroken. I was crying so much that only then did my mom pat me and comfort me,” Baekga said. “I went in for surgery, and my mom came to cheer me on outside the operating room. Still, I was content knowing I had seen her face one last time, and I underwent surgery for nearly 10 hours,” he said.

“I woke up in the intensive care unit and had so many tubes attached to me. I was relieved, thinking at least I had survived,” Baekga said. “I really like the plain rice porridge my mom makes. She said, ‘I’ll make you some porridge, so get up soon,’ and I felt my mouth gradually starting to open. I told her, ‘Make the porridge and give it to the dog.’ My mom cried, then burst out laughing and said I had finally come back to life. After that, I got healthy and have been like this ever since,” he said, drawing applause.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.