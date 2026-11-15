Baekga Explains Why He Turned Down Invitations to Appear on Dongchimi After His Mother's Death: 'She Passed Away While We Were Preparing for Her Discharge; I'm Still Struggling'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Baekga, who appeared on Dongchimi, shed tears as he thought of his late mother.

Hye Eun-yi, Harisu, Kim Ji-sun and Baekga appeared on MBN's Dongchimi, which aired on the 14th.

Baekga said Dongchimi was a special program for him. His mother liked the show, so that was how he first became connected with it. “One day, I was at home when people told me my mother had been on TV. I had no idea. My mother appeared by herself several times, too. It was a program she really loved,” he said.

In particular, Baekga said, “After my mother passed away last year, I got several calls inviting me to appear on Dongchimi, but I turned them all down. They'd be talking about my mother, and it hadn't been long since she passed away, so I'm still having a really hard time, to be honest.” He explained why he decided to appear, saying, “Still, it was a show my mom liked, so I worked up the courage.”

Baekga opened up, saying, “My mother's health began to deteriorate early last year. When she went to the hospital, they found she had diabetes. Her kidneys got worse, and she had to undergo dialysis. It spread to her lungs, and she developed lung cancer, too.” He continued, “I rearranged my schedule and went back and forth to the hospital to see my mother, while family members took turns caring for her. Her condition became critical, and she even developed delirium. As it got worse, she stopped recognizing me, too.”

Baekga said, “One day, she grabbed hold of me and said, ‘I think I have to get out of here tomorrow.’ She said, ‘I don't think I can stay here any longer. I want to go home.’ I spoke to my father and suggested we bring Mom home.” He continued, “The next day, while we were preparing for her discharge, I got a call saying my mother was in critical condition. She was in the ICU, hooked up to a ventilator. I told Mom, ‘We have to go home,’ but she couldn't come around. My younger sibling arrived at the hospital, and my mother passed away 10 minutes later.” He broke down in tears.

Baekga said he had also turned down several invitations to appear on Dongchimi because thinking of his mother was so painful. “A few hours before the invitation came, I was watching videos of Mom. I'd watched them all, but I still wanted to see more. I'd turned down lots of chances to appear on TV with Mom, but that day I told my manager, ‘If I'd known this would happen, I should've done some shows with Mom.’ Then the invitation call came.” He added, “I thought Mom's fans, who loved her, would remember her, so I worked up the courage to come on the show. I think it was good that I came.” His words brought everyone to tears.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.