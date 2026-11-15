Like Father, Like Son... Gary, Who Left 'Running Man,' Seen at DJ Booth Alongside His 9-Year-Old Son

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Gary, formerly of the group Leessang, shared a welcome update, standing at a DJ booth with his son, Ha O.

On the 14th, Gary's wife posted several videos on her social media, accompanied by a pizza emoji.

The videos showed Gary and his son, Ha O, visiting a pizza shop in Seoul. The two stood side by side in red hats and matching white T-shirts in front of DJ equipment.

Gary enjoyed the music as he worked with the turntables and mixer, headphones around his neck. Ha O, standing beside him, also showed interest, watching his father's gestures and operation of the equipment closely. Gary revealed his affectionate side as a father, appearing to explain something to his son.

Another video also captured Gary and Ha O sitting side by side, talking or enjoying themselves to the music. Ha O, who has grown so much, also caught the eye.

The moment felt all the more welcome because Gary, who for a long time had focused more on raising his child and daily life with his family than on his career as a singer, was enjoying music again after a long while.

This is not the first time Ha O has shown an exceptional love of music. Last June, Gary shared a video of Ha O working on music himself, along with the caption, “Playing music at a friend's birthday party, um...”

At the time, Ha O adjusted the beat and arrangement using professional music-editing software and showed himself moving to the rhythm of the music. Gary helped with the music-making, advising his son beside him, “Very slowly.”

Now that footage has again been shared of the father and son standing side by side in front of DJ equipment, attention is turning to Ha O's growth and apparent inheritance of his father's musical talent.

Meanwhile, Gary scaled back his entertainment activities after leaving SBS's 'Running Man' in 2016. He married a non-celebrity wife who is 10 years his junior in 2017, and welcomed his son, Ha O, that same year. In 2020, the father and son appeared together on KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' and received a great deal of love.

Recently, Gary has been connecting with fans by sharing his family life on his YouTube channel, 'Kang Gary.' In a video posted last month, he shared his daily routine of taking his son, Ha O, to and from his academy and admitted, “I'm gradually becoming a bit more like an ordinary person than a celebrity now.”

Speaking about parenting, he expressed his affection for his family, saying, “I've watched and captured it all as my child grew up,” and, “Parenting is for the child, but I think it's also for the parents. We need to make lots of memories so we won't regret it later.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.