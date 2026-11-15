Song Hye-kyo's 'U.S. Wine Purchase Denial' Build-Up Talk Gave Yoo Jae-suk Chills... 'It'll Go Down in History'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo shared an anecdote about trying to buy wine in the U.S. in the past but being mistaken for a minor and refused the sale. Yoo Jae-suk and Gong Yoo burst out laughing at her unexpected boast about looking young.

On the 14th, a video was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun showing actress Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo appearing as guests and chatting with Yoo Jae-suk.

That day, when asked if there was anything she would like to do if she could go back to her 20s, Song Hye-kyo replied, “Other than things I regret about my projects, I think I enjoyed myself pretty well.” She continued, “I think I was pretty reckless back then. I’d say, ‘I’m going,’ without being afraid, and actually just go,” recalling how she had traveled alone to San Francisco, in the U.S.

Song Hye-kyo explained, “At first, I stayed in a hotel, then found a place and signed a lease for a few months. I also went to an English academy for about three months.” She became close to her local English teacher, but because she didn’t disclose her profession, the teacher had no idea that she was a famous actress working in Korea.

Song Hye-kyo laughed as she said, “The teacher asked me what my dream was, and when I said I wanted to learn acting, they recommended an audition in San Francisco.”

Then one day, something unexpected happened. While she was visiting a cathedral with her teacher, Chinese tourists recognized Song Hye-kyo and swarmed around her all at once. She recalled, “Full House was very popular in Chinese-speaking regions at the time. A huge number of Chinese people got off a bus and came running toward me, calling me by my Chinese name.”

Startled by the sudden crowd, the teacher instinctively protected Song Hye-kyo, and the two managed to take refuge in a café. Song Hye-kyo recounted, “The teacher sat me down and said, ‘Who are you?’ When I said I was an actress in Korea, they looked up my name and were so surprised.” She added that the teacher seemed to act protectively toward her whenever they went out for lessons, which made people laugh.

But unlike her glamorous life abroad, she said the time she spent alone was lonely. Song Hye-kyo confessed, “Since the teacher was my only friend, I was alone every day whenever we weren’t together. I think I really did talk to the wall.”

She then recalled, “When I was really bored, I’d think I should buy a bottle of wine after class, take it home, and have a drink.”

But when she actually went to a store to buy wine, she encountered an unexpected situation. Song Hye-kyo burst out laughing as she said, “I’d forgotten and left my ID behind, and they said they couldn’t sell it to me because I looked like I was 18.”

Yoo Jae-suk and Gong Yoo burst out laughing at the surprise ending that came after her long story about staying abroad. Yoo Jae-suk marveled, “Did you build all that up just to tell this story? The build-up is incredible.” He continued, “The tone was so serious and natural that it gave me chills. That’s what great storytellers do. A talk build-up for the history books.”

Gong Yoo also couldn’t hide his laughter at Song Hye-kyo’s story. Song Hye-kyo stressed again, “But it really is true. That’s why I couldn’t buy the wine.” Yoo Jae-suk joked, “You couldn’t buy it, but I bet you went home laughing happily,” and Song Hye-kyo responded with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo will appear in the Netflix series Tantara, which will be released on December 11. Set in the Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s through the 1980s, when barbarism and violence ran rampant, Tantara is a coming-of-age story about people who had nothing but threw themselves into pursuing dreams of dazzling success.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.